Colorado receives $11.6 million of Federal Emergency Funds for I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday, the Polis Administration formally requested funding support from the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief program. $11.6 million, or 10%, of the total request was granted to the state today, just one business day later.

FHWA first informed the Colorado Congressional Delegation earlier today per protocol.

Gov. Jared Polis and Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew made the full request for the $116 million in a letter yesterday addressed to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FHWA Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack, following a separate submission to the FHWA Colorado Division office.

“We are thrilled to have such close coordination with our federal partners to ensure federal resources are quickly on their way to Colorado,” said Gov. Polis. “Crews and staff across state government are working in all-hands-on-deck mode to deal with the devastating damage to Glenwood Canyon and I-70, and having the same level of support from federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration ensures we can keep working at a rapid pace to restore this economic and recreation highway.”

“CDOT’s maintenance teams have made great progress in recovery operations, allowing our engineers to make similar strides in developing a plan to reopen I-70,” said Director Lew. “Thanks to the fast and strong support of our federal delegation as well as the backing of FHWA, CDOT can continue to work quickly with the assurance that resources will remain available. I want to add a special thanks to FHWA Colorado Division staff who have provided technical support throughout this incident and helped smooth the process to help deliver this quick support.”

Interstate update:

Colorado Department of Transportation also gave an update this morning on their progress on I-70.

CDOT crews have been hard at work all weekend to clean up I-70 while the good weather permits.

On Monday, 195 loads of slide material, including mud, rocks, and trees, was hauled out to dumpsites at Mile Points 119 (No Name), MP 133 (Dotsero), and MP 9.3 on Colo. Hwy 82. Each truck load weighed 13 tons.

Cleanup is continuing on the east and west sides of Glenwood Canyon.

East side of Glenwood Canyon (east of Hanging Lake Tunnel):

CDOT crews hauled 120 truck loads on Monday. Crews also focused on cleaning an 8′ x 12′ box culvert at Ty Gulch located at MP 129.8. This was the second time they cleaned this culvert. Crews cleaned about halfway through and also exposed three 48″ culverts that they worked on cleaning today.

There is still a lot of slide material on the east side, so the priority for crews will be to continue cleaning up the slides from Hanging Lake Tunnel to Bair Ranch on the eastbound lanes.

West side of Glenwood Canyon (west of Hanging Lake Tunnel):

CDOT crews hauled 75 truck loads on Monday. They continued to excavate debris mud at MP 123.5 eastbound at Blue Gulch. The west side crew will concentrate on the north side of MP 123.5 to expose a buried box culvert and start making a pad for “super sacks” to sit tomorrow. The goal is to place 60 super sacks, or bags of bedding sand, to the north of the roadway to help protect against future debris flows in the area. Crews were also able to clean debris at MP 123. 6 westbound.

Engineering update:

Due to clean up efforts, CDOT’s engineering teams were able to conduct in-depth assessments of roadway damage at MP 123.5 Blue Gulch. CDOT believes the roadway infrastructure can accommodate reopening westbound I-70 to one lane after additional slide material is removed and temporary barriers, rockfall protection, and other roadway safety devices are installed to safely and temporarily re-open westbound with lane restrictions.

This confirmation will help expedite the temporary westbound I-70 reopening timeline.

CDOT’s engineering teams were also able to verify the eastbound I-70 remaining roadway infrastructure can also accommodate reopening eastbound I-70 to one lane after approximately 100 feet of roadway embankment and temporary asphalt pavement is reconstructed along with the necessary roadway safety devices.

The engineering teams will be conducting additional inspections today at Blue Gulch. CDOT is also coordinating with Xcel Energy at Blue Gulch as Xcel’s infrastructure includes a high voltage line that provides service to CDOT’s Hanging Lake Tunnels and other major Xcel facilities within Glenwood Canyon. CDOT was able to re-establish power to the Hanging Lake Tunnels via a redundant feed from Holy Cross Energy.

Traffic control points at Exit 87, CO 6 & 13 bypass, and MP 133 are now ran by a contractor. CDOT and contractor crews are jointly managing Exit 116. CDOT is still managing both sides of CO 82 Independence Pass until the contractor can mobilize more flaggers.

For more updates on the I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure, please visit cotrip.org.

