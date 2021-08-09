Advertisement

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia.

The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

None of the cases from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota or Texas traveled internationally, puzzling experts. The CDC said two died.

Federal health officials sent an alert about the latest case to doctors, asking them to consider melioidosis if they face a bacterial infection that doesn’t respond to antibiotics — even if the patient has not traveled outside of the country. The CDC said the infection is treatable if caught early and treated correctly.

Though the illnesses were found in different states at different times, the agency said lab analyses showed the infections were closely related.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert and the entire bicameral and bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation...
Colorado delegation leads bipartisan and bicameral effort to reopen I-70
Dylan Zuber pled guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and other misdemeanor counts on July...
Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident
A small brush fire breaks out overnight burning 7 to 10 acres
Brush fire breaks out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility
Air Quality
Mesa County Air quality advisory extended
Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. agrees to pay settlement for minerals removed from public lands...
Denver oil and gas company pays for minerals removed from public lands without permission

Latest News

The River Fire near Colfax, California, has torched thousands of acres, destroyed dozens of...
Aircraft help fight California wildfire as smoke clears
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks...
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17
Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure 8/8
Polis Administration seeks $116 million in Federal Emergency Aid for I-70