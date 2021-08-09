Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Due to good weather over the weekend, Colorado Department of Transportation crews were able to make significant progress clearing I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. CDOT crews hauled 440 loads full of debris and mud over the course of two days. Each truck load weighed 13 tons.

Update on east side of Glenwood Canyon:

The east side of Glenwood Canyon begins at Hanging Lake Tunnel (MP 125) to the east.

Crews cleared the remainder of debris from the eastbound lanes at MP 124.3. They continued cleaning from Hanging Lake Tunnel to Bair Ranch. They will soon begin cleaning drainages and drop drains, and washing roadways.

There’s still a lot of debris on the east side.

Update on west side of Glenwood Canyon:

The west side of Glenwood Canyon begins west of Hanging Lake Tunnel.

Crews were able to completely uncover the remainder of debris at the washed out area at Blue Gulch (MP 123.5) eastbound.

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8 (Colorado Department of Transportation)

CDOT crews will continue to excavate and remove more debris and mud today.

Eastbound lanes have been cleared all the way to MP 123.5.

With better access to the road due to cleanups, engineering teams will begin conducting inspections of the interstate, to assess the level of damage and determine what is required to repair and safely reopen I-70.

Traffic control points at Exit 87, CO 6 & 13 bypass, and MP 133 are now ran by a contractor. CDOT and contractor crews are jointly managing Exit 116. CDOT is still managing both sides of CO 82 Independence Pass until the contractor can mobilize more flaggers.

For more updates on the I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure, please visit cotrip.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.