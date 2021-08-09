Polis Administration seeks $116 million in Federal Emergency Aid for I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Polis Administration is seeking $116 million in aid through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief program in response to severe damage caused by multiple mudslides and large debris flow to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.

The state is requesting 10%, or $11.6 million, be issued in an expedited process. This request was made by Governor Jared Polis and Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew in a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FHWA Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack, as well as a separate submission to the FHWA Colorado Division office.

The letter from Gov. Polis and Director Lew to Secretary Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Pollack reads, “The ongoing closure of I-70 continues to strain people and communities throughout the region and western Colorado, and also has significant implications for interstate travel and commerce. The corridor is vital for everything from long-haul freight to movement of agricultural products across the state to the ecotourism economy. I-70 provides critical connectivity for communities in Eagle, Garfield, and Pitkin counties and serves as the state’s main east-west thoroughfare for people and commerce. While Coloradans understand the magnitude of destruction, the disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods grows as the interstate remains closed. Federal support, including quick release of funds, will greatly assist our efforts to restore functionality to the interstate and allow people to have the connectivity they rely on.”

The letter continues, “The ongoing vulnerability due to the severe erosion described above will likely require improvements to diversion routes such as Cottonwood Pass to be able to withstand heavier traffic in the future while providing resiliency. Prior estimates concluded that improvements to Cottonwood Pass are upwards of $50 million of which has been carried forward in the estimates below, subject to further assessment which could increase this number.”

The breakdown for the $116 million funding request:

Debris removal costs (includes maintenance staff costs) = $4 million

Impacts to existing State Highway alternate routes (as a result of I-70 closure) costs = $10 million

Supplemental traffic control services (contractor) costs = $1 million

Visible damage estimates caused by event damage or debris removal hauling costs = $20 million

Assumed damage repair estimates (non-visible) costs = $20 million

Potential geohazard mitigation at several locations = $5 million

Construction Management and Construction Engineering costs = $5 million

Future Resiliency & Redundancy Study costs = $50 million

CDOT administration (non-maintenance staff) costs = $1 million

The funding request figure is an estimate made by mud and debris removal efforts and current damage assessments. Colorado Department of Transportation expects to update the funding requests within the next 8 to 10 weeks. The request for federal emergency funding also includes funding to study and construct safety improvements for alternate routes to Glenwood Canyon.

To read Gov. Polis and Director Lew’s letter to Secretary Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Pollack, please click the following link USDOT - FHWA ER Request.

To read CDOT’s submission to FHWA Colorado Division, please click the following links First Letter and Second Letter.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.