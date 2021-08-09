Advertisement

New business boom in Grand Valley

Grand Junction
Grand Junction(Natasha Lynn)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the pandemic putting a lot of projects on hold we are now starting to see a boom in new businesses across the Grand Valley. Across the board there’s an increase in economic activity all the way from mom and pop shops to big retail giants.

Experts at the Chamber of Commerce say in the long term this is exactly what we want. As a reginal hub for retail and health care, when you see big stores like Dicks sporting Goods and Dillard’s coming in, that will draw people from other areas to utilize these services who will then be eating at our restaurants and going to other shops bringing new dollars to the area.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert and the entire bicameral and bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation...
Colorado delegation leads bipartisan and bicameral effort to reopen I-70
Dylan Zuber pled guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and other misdemeanor counts on July...
Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident
A small brush fire breaks out overnight burning 7 to 10 acres
Brush fire breaks out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility
Air Quality
Mesa County Air quality advisory extended
Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. agrees to pay settlement for minerals removed from public lands...
Denver oil and gas company pays for minerals removed from public lands without permission

Latest News

I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure 8/8
Polis Administration seeks $116 million in Federal Emergency Aid for I-70
Nursing home
Mask mandate reinstated for nursing homes
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Safety Closure Update: Monday, Aug. 8
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
Dylan Zuber pled guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and other misdemeanor counts on July...
Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident