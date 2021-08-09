Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - 23-year-old Dylan Zuber, was charged with 20 counts of wildlife violations, including willful destruction of wildlife and the illegal possession of three or more big game animals. Zuber pleaded guilty to one count each of willful destruction of wildlife, illegal possession of three or more big game animals and hunting with artificial light on July 26 in Mesa County Court.

He was ordered to donate $2,500 to Colorado Operation Game Thief and pay the $3,360.50 in fines and court costs. Zuber was also sentenced to a four-year deferred judgement for the felony charge of willful destruction of wildlife. This includes a court ordered prohibition of hunting and possession of firearms as well as 50 hours of community service.

Zuber’s conviction makes him eligible for suspension of all hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges in Colorado and the other 47 states in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact.

In June 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Zac Chrisman received an anonymous tip that Zuber and a friend poached a buck and doe mule deer on Piñon Mesa in Mesa County. That same night, Zuber’s friend died in a rollover vehicle accident.

Officer Chrisman, along with the help of other Grand Junction wildlife officers, located the carcasses. Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered Zuber had killed more wildlife illegally. After a thorough investigation, wildlife officers filed the case with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.

“I would like to thank the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and dedication on this important case,” Chrisman said. “Poachers who steal wildlife from law-abiding citizens will not be tolerated.”

If you have any information of a poaching incident, report it by calling 1-877-COLO-OGT or email game.thief@state.co.us.

