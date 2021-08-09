Grand Junction Fire Department deploys to South Dakota

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Sunday morning, the Grand Junction Fire Department deployed a Wildland Team along with Brush Engine 6 to respond to the Bennett Canyon Fire located in the Black Hills National Forest in South Dakota.

Multiple fire starts have been reported and the crew is expected to increase resources for an initial attack on the fire. The crew is expected to be gone for up to two weeks.

The purpose of these deployments is for the crew to create defensible space to protect homes from fire, create and maintain fire lines, and work on direct fire suppression. The wildland team is also able to gain knowledge and skills on deployments like this, which in turn, helps better the GJFD as a whole.

GJFD still has two wildland engines and a water tender located in Grand Junction in case a wildfire erupts.

For more information on the GJFD deployment, please contact the Community Outreach Office at (970) 549-5800 or email GJfirePIO@gjcity.org.

