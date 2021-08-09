Advertisement

Grand Junction Fire Department deploys to South Dakota

Grand Junction Fire Department Brush Engine 6
Grand Junction Fire Department Brush Engine 6(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Sunday morning, the Grand Junction Fire Department deployed a Wildland Team along with Brush Engine 6 to respond to the Bennett Canyon Fire located in the Black Hills National Forest in South Dakota.

Multiple fire starts have been reported and the crew is expected to increase resources for an initial attack on the fire. The crew is expected to be gone for up to two weeks.

The purpose of these deployments is for the crew to create defensible space to protect homes from fire, create and maintain fire lines, and work on direct fire suppression. The wildland team is also able to gain knowledge and skills on deployments like this, which in turn, helps better the GJFD as a whole.

GJFD still has two wildland engines and a water tender located in Grand Junction in case a wildfire erupts.

For more information on the GJFD deployment, please contact the Community Outreach Office at (970) 549-5800 or email GJfirePIO@gjcity.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert and the entire bicameral and bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation...
Colorado delegation leads bipartisan and bicameral effort to reopen I-70
Dylan Zuber pled guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and other misdemeanor counts on July...
Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident
A small brush fire breaks out overnight burning 7 to 10 acres
Brush fire breaks out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility
Air Quality
Mesa County Air quality advisory extended
Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. agrees to pay settlement for minerals removed from public lands...
Denver oil and gas company pays for minerals removed from public lands without permission

Latest News

Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure 8/8
Polis Administration seeks $116 million in Federal Emergency Aid for I-70
Grand Junction
New business boom in Grand Valley
Nursing home
Mask mandate reinstated for nursing homes