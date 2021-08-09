Advertisement

Fire burns inside hollow tree after wildfire moves through

By Stanton Tang and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER, Calif. (KOLO/Gray News) - Even after it seems like a forest fire is out, it can pose hidden dangers.

KOLO reported Fire crews patrol weeks after the fire is contained, looking for hidden flames inside trees or underground in stumps and roots.

A team with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection found one such threat north of the town of Chester, in an area devastated by the Dixie Fire. A natural hollow in a tall tree let the fire in.

If the fire were allowed to keep burning up into the tree, it could pose a danger of reigniting the flames if the winds picked up. The tree also posed a danger if it fell across the nearby road.

Access to the Dixie Fire burn scar is restricted due to the risk of trees that are still burning. There is also the risk of dead trees and branches falling with no warning.

If the flames burn down to the roots of a dead tree, there can be voids beneath the ground where the fire is still actively burning. If a person stepped on top of the void, they could be severely injured.

Fire managers ask that the public be patient before they reopen any burn area to make sure any potential danger areas have been dealt with.

