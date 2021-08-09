Advertisement

Dozens of mailboxes damaged

Mesa County Sheriff's Office to solve damaged mailboxes
Mesa County Sheriff's Office to solve damaged mailboxes(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple events of vandalism that occurred over the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday night, several mailboxes in East Orchard Mesa and Whitewater were damaged by a blunt object. No mail was stolen, but about 50 mailboxes received extensive damage.

Caption

If you notice damage to your own mailbox or property, please submit an online report through the following link sheriff.mesacounty.us.

If you have any information or videos related to these crimes, submit a tip through the following link 241stop.com or call (970) 242-6707.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert and the entire bicameral and bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation...
Colorado delegation leads bipartisan and bicameral effort to reopen I-70
Air Quality
Mesa County Air quality advisory extended
Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. agrees to pay settlement for minerals removed from public lands...
Denver oil and gas company pays for minerals removed from public lands without permission
Device Down, Eyes Up T-Shirt
Biker Awareness
This grant supports efforts to increase awareness and access to mental health care for farmers,...
USDA approves half million dollar grant to support rural mental health in Colorado

Latest News

Mesa County Sheriff's Office to solve damaged mailboxes
Mesa County Sheriff's Office to solve damage to mailboxes
A small brush fire breaks out overnight burning 7 to 10 acres
Brush fire breaks out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility
Law Enforcement urging drivers to be alert and slow down in school zones as students head back...
Crashes 3x more common in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours
Device Down, Eyes Up T-Shirt
Biker Awareness