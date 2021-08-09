Crashes 3x more common in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Students across Grand Junction are heading back to classrooms today, as law enforcement urges drivers the importance of driving safely in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours.

School zones after being dormant for the summer months, are going to see an uptick of pedestrians and vehicles through neighborhoods, as students make their way to and from school.

The Colorado State Patrol says crashes are three times more common in schools zones during these pick-up and drop-off hours. Over the last three calendar years, the data shows pick-up hours were the most dangerous time, and the peak day of the week was Fridays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Troopers are urging drivers everywhere to reduce speeds and stay alert for pedestrians and other vehicles near schools.

“Kids deserve extra caution,” stated Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Exercising patience in school zones is critical as it takes only seconds for a tragedy to happen. Drivers need to stay alert and plan for congested neighborhood streets around our schools.”

The leading causes for crashes in school safety zones were inattentive driving, following too closely and failure to yield the right of way.

The Grand Junction Police Department says, drivers can expect to see an active law enforcement presence in school zones starting today. School resources officers are already back on campus and the department will have Traffic Unit Officers monitoring school zones safely throughout the week.

The department says, it’s important for drivers to remember to slow down and watch for kids and remind drivers to put distractions down. They say young kids, especially, can dart out in front of traffic without warning and drivers need to be vigilant.

