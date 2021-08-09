Advertisement

Colorado National Guard authorized for law enforcement purposes on I-70

Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response
Colorado National Guard supports traffic management during state’s mudslide response(Zach Sheely | Colorado National Guard)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Under executive authority, 20 members of the Colorado National Guard (CONG) are currently aiding in traffic management along I-70 near Glenwood Canyon and Cottonwood Pass.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency authorizing the use of unarmed CONG assets for law enforcement purposes to aid the state at this time.

The State Emergency Operations Center requested CONG support, which began Sunday, Aug. 8. The 20 CONG members will continue to aid and give support until it is no longer needed.

“By order of the Governor, the Colorado National Guard is here to support state authorities at their request,” Director of the Joint Staff U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman said. “We will employ our wartime mission training and equipment during this state response.”

The CONG has also aided and supported other state missions, including wildland firefighting, search and rescue missions, cyber defense operations, and the peaceful transition of power during the Presidential Inauguration this year.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert and the entire bicameral and bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation...
Colorado delegation leads bipartisan and bicameral effort to reopen I-70
Dylan Zuber pled guilty to willful destruction of wildlife and other misdemeanor counts on July...
Grand Junction man convicted in late-night poaching incident
A small brush fire breaks out overnight burning 7 to 10 acres
Brush fire breaks out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility
Air Quality
Mesa County Air quality advisory extended
Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. agrees to pay settlement for minerals removed from public lands...
Denver oil and gas company pays for minerals removed from public lands without permission

Latest News

Grand Junction Fire Department Brush Engine 6
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys to South Dakota
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure 8/8
Polis Administration seeks $116 million in Federal Emergency Aid for I-70
Grand Junction
New business boom in Grand Valley
Nursing home
Mask mandate reinstated for nursing homes