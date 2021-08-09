Advertisement

Brush fire breaks out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility

A small brush fire breaks out overnight burning 7 to 10 acres
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A brush fire broke out overnight near the Pepsi bottling facility, burning between 7 to 10 acres.

The fires started around midnight near Dike Road and Broadway. The Grand Junction Fire Department says three units responded to the fire and were quickly able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading.

Two nearby homes were under an evacuation notice, but residents never had to leave their homes.

No structures were damaged in the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Lauren Boebert and the entire bicameral and bipartisan Colorado congressional delegation...
Colorado delegation leads bipartisan and bicameral effort to reopen I-70
Air Quality
Mesa County Air quality advisory extended
This grant supports efforts to increase awareness and access to mental health care for farmers,...
USDA approves half million dollar grant to support rural mental health in Colorado
Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. agrees to pay settlement for minerals removed from public lands...
Denver oil and gas company pays for minerals removed from public lands without permission
Device Down, Eyes Up T-Shirt
Biker Awareness

Latest News

Law Enforcement urging drivers to be alert and slow down in school zones as students head back...
Crashes 3x more common in school zones during drop-off and pick-up hours
Device Down, Eyes Up T-Shirt
Biker Awareness
Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. agrees to pay settlement for minerals removed from public lands...
Denver oil and gas company pays for minerals removed from public lands without permission
Backpack Giveaway
Drive through backpack giveaway