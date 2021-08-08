Mesa County Air quality advisory extended

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today Mesa County Public Health extended the Air Quality Advisory to last through 9 a.m. Sunday August 8th.

Due to a wind shift, the smoke from California wildfires has created very unhealthy air quality. The Air Quality Index today reached the 150′s in Mesa County. Anything above 100 is harmful to everyone, even those not in sensitive groups.

Across northwestern and west-central Colorado the smoke is remaining widespread and heavy. Smoke will continue to spread from northwest to southeast across the advisory area with areas of moderate to heavy smoke expected through at least Sunday morning.

Citizens for Clean air reminds us a good rule of thumb is if we are unable to see the Book cliffs or the Monument clearly from Grand Junction, there is a serious air quality issue.

Some people don’t realize the impact air quality can have on their health since the most destructive components are invisible to the naked eye.

