GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the fourth annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Western Slope event held at Long Family Park in Grand Junction put on by the Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association.

The group is based out of Denver and began this annual event here on the Western Slope after hearing there was a need for support in this community.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. This is the Western Slope Association’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This brings our community together,” said Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association Western Slope Administrator Stephanie Bonnie. “It’s a great opportunity for families that have a loved one, a friend with Down Syndrome and you get to be around them and other people. You get to hear their experiences. So you have a mom that’s got a child that is 52 years old with Down Syndrome and you have a brand new mom that has a baby that’s 3 months. And they get to talk & share stories and it brings a lot of hope.”

The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association’s main goal is to work to connect families with other families who live with down syndrome, so no one feels alone. As well as connect them with resources.

At 8 a.m. this morning the team village opened at Long Family Park with a donated breakfast free for registered walkers. The walk began at 9 a.m. followed by games, music, and team awards at 10. They also had a resource fair with helpful information and other nonprofits in the community. The main focus of the event is to connect.

“The walking’s not the big part of it,” said Bonnie. “It’s more of the socialization. The walk is the event, the icebreaker. But it’s really the dancing, singing, and visiting that’s the main focus.”

Teams and individuals for the down syndrome walk registered online ahead of time for in-person or virtual and took donations. The top 3 winners were decided based off who rose the most money. All the funds go towards helping families in need who live with someone with Down Syndrome. Whether it’s for a surgery, education specialists, or community support groups.

“For me personally, my daughter is 6 and she has Down Syndrome and having this support and family around has made a huge difference,” said Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association Western Slope Administrator Laura Graham. “Not only for her but for our family to be able to hangout with other families that understand what we’re going through.”

For resources or to donate, visit https://www.rmdsa.org/resources/

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.