Mask rules for students taking the bus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As required by federal order, students riding any Student Transportation of America (STA) bus this fall will have to wear a mask during transportation. For those who have medical conditions and are unable to wear a mask, STA and School District 51 (D51) will work with those students.

“As we work through additional details of any exceptions and/or grade levels, we will certainly meet that call with our clients based on what they would like us to do” said Shane Anderson, Area General Manager for STA Colorado.

Buses will continue all the sanitation procedures that are in place. Should an outbreak occur on any of their vehicles, STA will follow all of the CDC and school district guidelines for the processing and handling the situation.

STA will have seating charts and registration forms to facilitate contact tracing. In the event of a positive case, this information will be given to the school district, who will then notify parents and guardians about the situation.

Based on the latest CDPHE, CDC, and AAP guidance, School District 51 (D51) has also updated its Keeping Schools Open Plan.

D51 is strongly encouraging students and staff, who are unvaccinated, to wear a mask in their schools and facilities.

Visitors during school hours must wear a face covering, regardless of their vaccination status.

