Advertisement

District 51 Board of Education discusses funding for new Grand Junction High School building

The board is planning on a bond proposal to voters
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is discussing how to fund a new Grand Junction High School building.

They are planning to use a bond measure for the funding. According to the board, that would raise the property taxes on a $300,000 home in Grand Junction about five dollars a month. The board will decide exactly what it is going to ask of residents on this on August 10. According to the district, foundation issues with the fifties-era building are behind the calls to replace it.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
District 51 on COVID-19 policies for upcoming school year
A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport...
Frontier Airlines adds additional flights to Denver
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
Some District 51 parents asking for continued COVID-19 precautions in schools
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure: Heavy Damage between Rifle and Dotsero
Governor Polis issues disaster declarations in response to I-70 Glenwood Canyon mudslides

Latest News

Riverside Educational Center
Riverside Educational Center expanding & hiring more tutors
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Christopher Rizo Trial & Closing Arguments
Buses in the parking lot at Student Transportation of America in Grand Junction
Mask rules for students taking the bus
Start line for the Step Up for Down Syndrome walk
Step Up for Down Syndrome