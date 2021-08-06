Phase one of 1st Street and Grand Avenue improvement project complete

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has completed the first phase of work for the 1st St. and Grand Ave. improvement project in Grand Junction. Crews will construct a temporary roundabout on Wednesday, Aug. 11 between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. to allow work to begin on phase two. The temporary roundabout will allow traffic to continue to flow through the intersection work zone as the project continues.

In the second phase of the project, work will include: traffic signal replacement, continued construction on the realignment of the intersection, new curb and gutter, sidewalks, ADA ramps and new lighting in the center medians and concrete surface treatments.

The project will improve the 5-way intersection, including widening the roadway, consolidating access, improving street connections and constructing improved bike and pedestrian connections. Once complete the project will improve safety and congestion.

