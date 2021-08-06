Orchard Avenue Elementary School holds The Garden Club

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Orchard Avenue Elementary School held an event called The Garden Club for the kids at the school. Kids attended the school’s garden and helped maintain it by planting flowers and harvesting vegetables.

Kids will also learn things about soil, watering, and insects. The organizers who arranged the event mentioned that it was an excellent way for the kids at the school to get hands-on with nature’s food.

“One of our goals was for our kids to be more involved and understand where food comes and be more connected with nutrition,” said Vicki Woods, a volunteer for the club.

“In 2017, we had a Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant. The school garden was built maybe 15 years before that. We were lucky to get a Goco grant that allowed us to upgrade and revise the garden,” said Woods.

Many of the kids who attended the event had these hands-on experiences. Some were able to share their thoughts behind The Garden Club.

“My favorite thing about Garden Club is probably getting to pick all the stuff that we have grown,” said Gannon.

“I like picking produce and like pulling the weeds,” said Amani.

“I like picking all the vegetables and fruits out of the garden,” said Zoie.

“And I pick a tomato off of it, so I’m going to bring it home and maybe put it on a sandwich or just cut it up and eat it,” said Cameron

Sage Creation helped make some of this possible. They are an organic farm in the town of Palisade. They gave a few of their vegetables to be planted and grown by the kids.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.