Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee announces bid for county commissioner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee has announced his bid to be a Mesa County Commissioner.

Brownlee wants to take over after Scott McInnis’s term expires in January of 2023. He says that his experience managing budgets and organizations both as an assessor and as a navy officer make him a good fit for the job. He also says that he’s been all over the world, but Mesa County is the only place he’s chosen to live. According to Brownlee, being a commissioner would be an opportunity to continue serving his community. ”I was talking to some folks this past weekend, and they had mentioned that they had moved back to Grand Junction to raise their kids, and that’s what I want for our area. That’s what I want for this county that I love, but not for folks to only come back to Mesa County, but to not have to leave in the first place, to have the good jobs available.”

The entire county votes on commissioner candidates, though the candidates themselves come from one of three districts.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.