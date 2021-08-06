Governor Polis issues disaster declarations in response to I-70 Glenwood Canyon mudslides

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Gov. Jared Polis issued two Executive Orders to address the mudslides on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

The first disaster declaration (D 2021 127) authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management, and unarmed law enforcement support. It also activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan and provides additional funds to respond to the damage and repairs in areas affected by burn scar flooding and slides.

The Executive Order also temporarily suspends certain procurement statutes and hours of service regulations for certain commercial drivers to enable the State to procure goods and services that are necessary to mitigate the effects of the disaster emergency.

The second Executive Order (D 2021 126) will enable the State to seek federal funds to assist with recovery.

“The I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon is critical to Colorado’s economy and necessary for Coloradans to swiftly move around the state. Glenwood Canyon plays a major part in the daily lives of communities across the western slope as well as in moving our supply chain across the state, supporting our outdoor recreation industry, and so much more. This disaster declaration will help to deploy more resources to clear the canyon and ensure Colorado prepares for future disasters that may impact this critical juncture on I-70,” said Governor Polis.

“Between June 26, 2021 and July 28, 2021, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon twelve times due to flash flood warnings. During this same period, at least five flood events caused mudslides and debris flows to cover the roadway, which prolonged I-70 closures while CDOT crews cleared the road. On July 29, 2021, two to four inches of rain fell in an hour in Glenwood Canyon, which led to even more intense debris flows that blocked the roadway, and a major overnight rainfall from July 31, 2021 to August 1, 2021 caused still more mud and debris to block the roadway. I-70 has been closed indefinitely ever since,” the second Executive Order reads.

The order continues, “These July and early August storm events have caused considerable damage to at least four discrete structures in the canyon, and CDOT may discover more as debris is removed from the affected areas. The recent interim closures and the current indefinite closure have strained local, State, and federal supply chains and economies.”

The Governor and administration are assessing the damage and preparing to request a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden under the Stafford Act and through the Federal Highway Administration, which would provide Colorado federal funding to respond to the mudslides if approved by the Biden-Harris administration.

For more information and updates on I-70 Glenwood Canyon, please visit codot.gov/travel/glenwoodcanyon.

