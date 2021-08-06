Advertisement

Frontier Airlines adds additional flights to Denver

A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport...
A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Frontier Airlines has begun offering flights between Grand Junction and Denver following the extended closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, to accommodate individuals wanting to travel between the two cities.

Frontier began three times weekly service between the two cities in early June and added an additional round-trip flight on both Saturday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 21, with the opportunity for more direct Saturday flights in the future based on demand.

“We are seeking an uptick in demand between Grand Junction and Denver, which we believe is being driven by the I-70 road closures and are increasing service to support travelers seeking a more convenient way to travel between the two destinations,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re starting by adding two extra flights to our schedule, thereby adding 150 extra seats between DEN and GJT for the next couple of weeks and, looking forward, we will continue to evaluate the opportunity for additional service.”

“Frontier quickly adding additional flights and offering promotional fares reflects their commitment to Colorado and doing what they can to help during this challenging time. We are grateful for their support and partnership,” said Angela Padalecki, executive director, Grand Junction Regional Airport.

To check for flight availability, please visit flyfrontier.com.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
Some District 51 parents asking for continued COVID-19 precautions in schools
The inside of the Clifton Water District's treatment facility.
Clifton Water District assuring residents drinking water is safe
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
District 51 on COVID-19 policies for upcoming school year
Babs Bunny
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Babs Bunny’

Latest News

cmu interview thumb
CMU Prepares for fall Semester - full interview - 08/05/2021
Detour sign
Phase one of 1st Street and Grand Avenue improvement project complete
Annual Rotary Club school supply donations
Annual Rotary Club school supply donations
Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County