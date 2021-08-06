CMU prepares for fall semester

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU students are returning to school in just a few short weeks and school officials are preparing for a safe and healthy year.

Vaccination will be highly encouraged but not mandatory.

Face coverings are not required in the classroom, at CMU events or for CMU employees while at work. Campus visitors and vendors are encouraged to wear masks when entering, exiting and moving about an indoor space.

Also, there will be different rules and regulations for students that have gotten the shot versus the ones who haven’t.

Officials say the plans and guidelines are subject to change.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.