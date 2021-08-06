Annual Rotary Club school supply donations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Rotary Club school supplies donation took place August 6. Throughout the year the Rotary Club slowly collects school supplies for all schools in the area. That includes D51 schools as well as private and charter schools.

Once the donations are loaded up they immediately get delivered to schools in the Grand Valley to ensure they arrive by the first day of classes. The supplies are then distributed based off of how many students attend each school. All this is possible through The Rotary Club, D51 schools, and Walmart.

Every year, local Rotarians donate thousands of dollars worth of school supplies on the Friday before the start of the school year. The supplies can be used by teachers in their classrooms or help students in need. The rotary club has been providing school supplies to Mesa County for twenty years running. They feel the resources and support to our youth help them realize their true potential.

