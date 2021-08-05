Advertisement

Woman gets lifetime flight around the Grand Valley

Livin the Dream wall photos
Livin the Dream wall photos(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Solstice Senior Living at Mesa held its yearly event called “Living the Dream”. The event is where they can help make some dreams come true for seniors.

Each resident writes down an idea they would like to do. It is a great way to get an item off their bucket list. Solstice then nominates a winner and makes that idea a reality.

Sharon Grove, a current resident of Solstice, had her dream come true when she was nominated for this year’s “Living the Dream”. She had wanted to go see the helicopter pad on top of Saint Mary’s. However, due to some unforeseen circumstances, it was not possible. She, instead, received a 2-hour plane flight over the Grand Valley.

“I was able to call the Colorado Flight Center and make the arrangements for her to have a two-hour flight,” said Lauri Bertram, Vibrant Life Director at Solstice Senior Living at Mesa.

“Flew somewhere along the river. And looking out and seeing and it’s amazing how much greenery there is in this area because of the river and the irrigation systems” said Grove. Her plane ride photos are mounted on a wall on the main level for all to see and enjoy.

In 2022, another resident will be able to achieve their dream and cross an item off their bucket list.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Some in attendance held signs voicing their position on the topic.
Some District 51 parents, students voice opposition to any mask requirements in schools
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown
Executive Director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership resigns

Latest News

Committee at meeting hearing
District 51 getting three directors for the Board of Education
MCSD releases return plan for the upcoming school year.
Montrose Comprehensive Return Plan for the upcoming school year
A state grant is allowing the homeless shelter to make improvements.
HomewardBound starts North Avenue shelter remodel
I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed due to mudslides