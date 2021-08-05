Woman gets lifetime flight around the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Solstice Senior Living at Mesa held its yearly event called “Living the Dream”. The event is where they can help make some dreams come true for seniors.

Each resident writes down an idea they would like to do. It is a great way to get an item off their bucket list. Solstice then nominates a winner and makes that idea a reality.

Sharon Grove, a current resident of Solstice, had her dream come true when she was nominated for this year’s “Living the Dream”. She had wanted to go see the helicopter pad on top of Saint Mary’s. However, due to some unforeseen circumstances, it was not possible. She, instead, received a 2-hour plane flight over the Grand Valley.

“I was able to call the Colorado Flight Center and make the arrangements for her to have a two-hour flight,” said Lauri Bertram, Vibrant Life Director at Solstice Senior Living at Mesa.

“Flew somewhere along the river. And looking out and seeing and it’s amazing how much greenery there is in this area because of the river and the irrigation systems” said Grove. Her plane ride photos are mounted on a wall on the main level for all to see and enjoy.

In 2022, another resident will be able to achieve their dream and cross an item off their bucket list.

