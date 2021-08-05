Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Babs Bunny’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet Babs Bunny! She is a mixed breed and about four months old. She came to the shelter from Moab, along with her four siblings. The Roice-Hurst staff says she does need some training on manners, since she’s still a puppy. She has been around kids for a little bit, but has not been exposed to anything else like cats or other dogs. She will be a good sized medium dog once she’s fully grown.

Babs Bunny is currently up for adoption.

