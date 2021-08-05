HomewardBound starts North Avenue shelter remodel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Changes are being made to the Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley’s homeless shelter on North Ave.

It received an Emergency Solutions Grant and started making changes to the facility in May. Some updates include improving security and updating the lobby area.

“The concept is to reduce the various entry and to create an environment that’s as low trauma inducing as possible compared to a traditional institution,” said executive director Greg Moore. “That means bringing the outside in. You’ll notice there’s artwork around, softer colors and changing the interior layout out making it more user friendly.”

These changes were necessary to keep up with the changing operational strategy of homeless shelters.

“It’s a safer environment health wise and number two they benefit because it’s a more comfortable environment and they can stay with a higher degree of safety and security.”

HomewardBound of the Grand Valley is a basic emergency shelter so it provides people in need with food, clothing and a roof over their head. It also has a collection of programs that helps people find jobs, overcome substance-use issues. It also has the Pathways Family Wellness Center that provides medical and behavioral health care.

Carrie Renea-Dorman has been coming to the shelter for two months now and she only has positive things to say about it.

“I decided, because of my sobriety, I wanted to come to the shelter,” said Renea-Dorman. “I really was excited about it. When I got it here some people welcome me because I was a little scared and didn’t know anything about it but my experience here has been great.”

She said she has seen first hand how people can benefit from going to the facility.

“This place. You can build here,” said Renea-Dorman. “I’ve seen people from the street build and go to pathways. They have jobs and they’re working now.”

Throughout her stay at the shelter, she said it has helped her learn some valuable lessons. She wants others to know that going to the shelter and asking for help isn’t something to be ashamed of.

“Don’t be ashamed of who you are and where you have to be,” said Renea-Dorman. “You can build here if you stay off of the drugs and alcohol. You can build a life here. I’ve done it...it’s hard but it’s worth it.”

“Don’t be scared to come here. This place can offer you everything you could dream of but you have to do it yourself. You have to make that decision and that step. This place is pretty awesome actually.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.