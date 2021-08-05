Advertisement

District 51 getting three directors for the Board of Education

Committee at meeting hearing
(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 (D51) schools will be getting three new directors for the Board of Education. On Wednesday, August 4th, the district opened up petitions for anyone willing to run.

There are three director seats on the ballot that serve districts C, D, and E. To run, each candidate has to live in one of the Districts and must have been a registered elector/ resident of D51 for at least 12 consecutive months.

Each candidate must collect the signatures of at least 50 eligible voters on a nomination petition. Eligible voters are those registered to vote in the regular biennial school board election.

You can obtain petitions from the D51 Administrative Services Center at 2115 Grand Avenue, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday thru Friday. The petitions must be submitted to the Board Secretary, Bridget Story, no later than 4:30 pm on August 27.

The primary voting will be during the November 2nd ballot. Board members are unpaid and serve a four-year term, with a maximum limit of two full consecutive terms.

