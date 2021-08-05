Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is taking applications for board members to govern the Outdoor Equity Grant Program

The Outdoor Equity Grant Program is designed to help make the state’s outdoor recreation areas more accessible
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now accepting applications to fill seats for board members to govern the Outdoor Equity Grant Program, which was created by bill HB21-12318.

The program is designed to increase access and provide more opportunities for underserved youth and their families to experience the Colorado’s outdoor areas. The cost of outdoor recreation can prove challenging for lower-income households. Many activities require long-distance travel, specialized outdoor gear and in some cases, instructors for the activity.

The board itself will oversea the grant program and awarding grants to grant eligible youth and their families, by reducing barriers to Colorado’s outdoors, as well as creating a means for formal or informal conservation of Colorado outdoors and offering environmental and Colorado-based educational opportunities.

“It is no surprise to anyone living in Colorado that nature is a critical part of our lives for many reasons, however, there are some within our communities that don’t have the ability to experience the adventure and restorative aspects that Colorado’s great outdoors provides,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We are very excited to work with Coloradans to broaden access and opportunity for underserved youth and their families to experience Colorado’s open spaces, state parks and outdoor areas.”

The Outdoor Equity Grant Program Board will have nine board members, who will serve four year terms, with a limit of two terms. The CPW says as they work to establish the Board, term limits for racial justice, environmental justice and conservation will initially be limited to two years, after that these terms will transition to a four-year term to allow for staggered terms.

For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/Outdoor-Equity-Fund.aspx

