City of Montrose to host hazardous waste collection event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose in collaboration with Montrose County is hosting the 2021 Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Public Works Shop located at 1221 6450 Rd.

This event is to give Montrose area residents an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous chemicals used in many household products. Items to be collected include batteries, aerosols, fertilizer, paint supplies, fluorescent light bulbs, and liquid fuels and chemicals.

“In an effort to promote safety, beautify the community, and expand public services, the City of Montrose and Montrose County desire to host a one-time combined Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection event that will include city and county residents,” the City of Montrose and Montrose County said in a joint statement. “The goal of this event is to encourage citizens to properly collect, handle, and dispose of common household hazardous waste materials.”

Volumes and quantities are limited to a maximum of 20 gallons of liquid waste material, 50 pounds of dry, granular palletized, or powder waste material, and 20 aerosol cans per customer. Earlier this spring the city and county agreed to contribute funds to safely dispose of all hazardous materials collected during the event. Fees may apply.

The following items will NOT be collected:

Unidentifiable chemicals and hazardous wastes

Non-residential household hazardous wastes

Excessive volumes or quantities of residential household hazardous wastes reasonable indicating the material was generated from a commercial or industrial facility

Explosive or radioactive material

Electronic waste

Biological/infectious waste

For more information about this event, please visit cityofmontrose.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.