Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health has issued an Air Quality Advisory from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, due to moderate smoke in the region. The expected Air Quality Index (AQI) today ranges from good to moderate, and the smoke dispersal forecast ranges from poor to fair.

According to the MCPH, “The smoke is to be wildfire-related, as it is not uncommon for haze from in-state and out-of-state fires to impact our air quality in the summer months.”

Mesa County residents are advised to take the following precautions to stay healthy:

Avoid heavy outdoor exertion such as running or other forms of exercise.

Keep your indoor air clean and stay inside as much as possible.

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution. You want to keep your indoor air as clean as possible. Do not vacuum. It stirs up dust in your home. Do not smoke tobacco in your home. Contact your health care provider if you’re concerned about your health.



For more updates on air quality conditions and alerts in Mesa County, please visit health.mesacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.