Montrose school board candidate petitions open for November election

Montrose County School District Logo
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County School District has opened petitions for Board Director positions. Petitions will be available by appointment beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the District Office, located at 930 Colorado Ave.

Petitions must have 50 certified signatures for placement on the ballot. They must be turned in by Friday, Aug. 27 by 3 p.m.

Director Districts that will be up for a four-year term in the Nov. 2, 2021 Elections include:

  • District A - currently represented by Jeff Bachman
  • District C - currently represented by Gayle Johnson (term limited)
  • District E – currently represented by Sarah Fishering
  • District G - currently represented by Stephen Bush

Director District that will be up for a two-year term in the Nov. 2, 2021 Elections is:

  • District F – currently represented by Eric Kelley

Individuals interested in completing a petition should review the Director District in which they reside.

To find your Director District, please visit mcsd.org/BoardDistrictsMAP.

To schedule an appointment to pickup a petition or for further information, please call (970) 252-7902 or email laurie.laird@mcsd.org.

