Hickenlooper fights for Colorado Priorities in Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper says he’s been able to secure numerous Colorado priorities in the trillion dollar bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Hickenlooper is one of 22 senators who have negotiated and wrote the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill, with billions in funding geared toward Colorado’s needs.

“We must fix our crumbling infrastructure and embrace our clean energy future,” said Hickenlooper. “This bipartisan bill shows the world that our democracy still works. It comes in the nick of time as we face droughts, wildfires, mudslides, and aging infrastructure across Colorado and the nation.”

Provisions authored by Hickenlooper include; The Recharge Act, which is aimed at making driving an electric vehicle more affordable through having states review utility rates for EV charging.

A national standard to prevent marijuana-impaired driving. This amendment would require the federal government to recommend ways for researchers to have access to marijuana samples and study the effects of marijuana and driving.

Returning RTD’s deposit on Union Station Load, which would require the Department of Transportation return $28.9 million, plus interest for a deposit made by RTD on a federal loan related to Denver’s Union Station.

$65 billion would go toward high speed internet upgrades, so every American has access to high-speed internet.

Western Water Infrastructure:

$3.2 billion for aging infrastructure

$1 billion for water recycling, including $450 million for large water recycling projects

$1 billion for rural water and $500 million for dam safety

$300 million for the Drought Contingency Plan, including $50 million for Upper Basin States

$400 million for WaterSMART, including $100 million for natural infrastructure projects

$100 million for cooperative watershed management, $250 million for aquatic ecosystem restoration program, and $100 million for watershed projects

$50 million for Colorado River endangered species recovery and conservation programs

Transportation:

$110 billion for roads and bridges, which would help repair 481 Colorado bridges and over 3,600 miles of Colorado highway in poor condition

$25 billion for airport improvements

$39 billion to modernize public transit

$66 billion for passenger and freight rail investments, including $16 billion specifically for Amtrak

Climate Change Mitigation and Clean Energy:

$73 billion for transmission lines, grid reliability, carbon capture and direct air capture, clean hydrogen, energy efficiency, and other energy innovation priorities

$43 billion for wildfire and drought resiliency, weatherization, flood mitigation, and cybersecurity for critical infrastructure

$7.5 billion for the first-ever federal investment in a national charging network for electric vehicles

$2.5 billion for zero-emission buses

Drinking Water and Pollution Remediation:

$21 billion to address legacy pollution, including Superfund sites and abandoned wells, and a new program to clean up abandoned hardrock mines

$55 billion for drinking water infrastructure updates and lead pipe removal, including $3.5 billion for Tribal access to clean water

The bill is expected to pass in the Senate this week.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.