Drought Response Information Project creates scavenger hunt for water conservation awareness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) – The Drought Response Information Project comprised of the City of Grand Junction, Clifton Water District, Colorado State University Tri River Area Extension, the National Weather Service, the Town of Palisade, and Ute Water Conservancy District have developed a water conservation focused scavenger hunt amidst one of Colorado’s worst drought.

The educational adventure stretches along the Colorado Riverfront Tail, from the Palisade Riverbend area, the Clifton Nature Park section, through Las Colonias Park, and Blue Herron Trail. The scavenger hunt includes a series of five water-conservation tips that are easily applicable to Grand Valley residents, including how to identify leaking toilets, a suggested outdoor watering schedule, incorporating native plants into landscaping, and collecting rainwater. With each scavenger hunt clue, participants can win a low-flow toilet, a rain barrel kit, or a landscape consultation with CSU Extension Tri River Area. Prizes will be chosen at random from the submissions entered over the summer. Winners will be announced at the end of September.

The DRIP scavenger hunt was made possible thanks to many entities working together to engage residents about drought conditions in the local community. The City of Grand Junction traffic department helped the committee develop the scavenger hunt signage and install the signs located in the City. The committee also received support from the Mesa County Parks Department in conjunction with the Mesa County Traffic Department, who installed the signs in the Clifton Nature Park area.

Both the city and county departments will help the DRIP Committee maintain the signs throughout the summer. “The Gnome More, Waste Less scavenger hunt was strategically placed along the Colorado River because the low flows this year reminds us of the exceptional drought conditions that are currently gripping Mesa County,” stated Andrea Lopez, DRIP Committee Member. “The purpose of the hunt is to connect our community with the DRIP committee so that all residents are educated on our current drought conditions, since drought is a community issue and impacts every aspect of our life.” “From the execution of the details of implementing the scavenger hunt to the prizes, we could not be more impressed with the collaboration of all the different departments and agencies involved in raising awareness about drought in Mesa County,” said Lopez. “Those involved in the Gnome More, Waste Less scavenger hunt recognizes the severity of the drought and how it is already impacting the community.”

