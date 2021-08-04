Advertisement

County Commissioners hold town hall meetings to hear from residents

County Commissioners hold town hall meetings to hear from residents
County Commissioners hold town hall meetings to hear from residents(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County Commissioners held a town hall meeting in Gateway last night. The Commissioners go to each of their communities once a year in order to hear directly from residents.

The purpose of these meetings is to offer an exchange of information for an active community. Talking points included property taxes, traffic enforcement and even heard from locals about the impact the reintroduction of wolves is having on them.

The next meeting will be held in Fruita on August 24th and back in Grand Junction on September 21st. Anyone is invited to come who would like to talk to the Commissioners.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Some in attendance held signs voicing their position on the topic.
Some District 51 parents, students voice opposition to any mask requirements in schools
Gov. Polis gives update to Colorado’s response to COVID-19

Latest News

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed due to mudslides
Montrose County School District Logo
Montrose school board candidate petitions open for November election
Colorado River
Drought Response Information Project creates scavenger hunt for water conservation awareness
Delta County Sheriff's Office
$5,000 in road signs stolen in Delta