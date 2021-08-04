August declared Child Support Awareness Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis declared Aug. to be Child Support Awareness Month. This proclamation comes after Colo. child support payments received reached an all-time high of $385 million in 2020.

The declaration comes in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Human Services Division of Child Support Services and follows suit of the national observance of Child Support Awareness Month, established in 1995 by President Bill Clinton. The declaration helped ensure that all children have the financial support they need to thrive.

The CDHS Division of Child Support Services and county child support programs across Colo. plan to recognize this state declaration with a series of virtual events in celebration.

“I am both humbled and honored to work alongside child support professionals across the state who provide outstanding child support services to over 130,000 families in Colorado, other states and around the world,” said Child Support Services Director Larry Desbien. “They continue to put Colorado families first by innovating their service delivery models and partnering with local community resources to give all parents and caretakers the tools they need to thrive.”

There have been improvements to the CDHS Division of Child Support Services program through development of a new mobile-friendly online application, automatic direct deposit, state and federal funding to expand employment services, and by encouraging parenting time and parenting plan development through the coParenter App in specific counties. This year, Colo. was awarded a federal grant of $2 million to further develop this program.

For more information on how counties are celebrating Child Support Awareness Month, please visit cdhs.colorado.gov to contact your county human services department.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.