Advertisement

August declared Child Support Awareness Month

Colorado department of human services logo
Colorado department of human services logo(Colorado department of human services)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis declared Aug. to be Child Support Awareness Month. This proclamation comes after Colo. child support payments received reached an all-time high of $385 million in 2020.

The declaration comes in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Human Services Division of Child Support Services and follows suit of the national observance of Child Support Awareness Month, established in 1995 by President Bill Clinton. The declaration helped ensure that all children have the financial support they need to thrive.

The CDHS Division of Child Support Services and county child support programs across Colo. plan to recognize this state declaration with a series of virtual events in celebration.

“I am both humbled and honored to work alongside child support professionals across the state who provide outstanding child support services to over 130,000 families in Colorado, other states and around the world,” said Child Support Services Director Larry Desbien. “They continue to put Colorado families first by innovating their service delivery models and partnering with local community resources to give all parents and caretakers the tools they need to thrive.”

There have been improvements to the CDHS Division of Child Support Services program through development of a new mobile-friendly online application, automatic direct deposit, state and federal funding to expand employment services, and by encouraging parenting time and parenting plan development through the coParenter App in specific counties. This year, Colo. was awarded a federal grant of $2 million to further develop this program.

For more information on how counties are celebrating Child Support Awareness Month, please visit cdhs.colorado.gov to contact your county human services department.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Gov. Polis gives update to Colorado’s response to COVID-19
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown
Executive Director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership resigns

Latest News

Hickenlooper authors bill with provisions geared toward Colorado
Hickenlooper fights for Colorado Priorities in Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
Through the event, community members got connected to each other and to various Mesa County...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office holds National Night Out event in Clifton
Some in attendance held signs voicing their position on the topic.
Some District 51 parents, students voice opposition to any mask requirements in schools
Indian Motorcycle shop hosts Veterans Charity Ride on its way to South Dakota.
Veterans Charity Ride stops in Grand Junction