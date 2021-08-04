Advertisement

$5,000 in road signs stolen in Delta

Delta County Sheriff's Office
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect or multiple suspects in a series of road sign thefts. The thefts have been occurring since Feb. 2021, located near the Fruit Growers Reservoir leading up to Redlands Mesa, the Cedar Mesa area, and the Ward Creek area.

The theft of these signs is extensive and estimated to be approximately $5000.00.

If you have any information related to the individuals responsible for these thefts or relevant information to the investigation, please contact the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 874-2015 or contact Delta County Crime Stoppers at (970) 874-8810.

