Advertisement

Unstuff the bus

Unstuff the bus event
Unstuff the bus event(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s time to Unstuff the Bus! The unstuffing event took place this morning inside the Mesa Mall.

Throughout the month of July, the D51 foundation collected school supply donations to ‘stuff the bus.’ Parents and agencies purchased supplies and donated them to this foundation for kids in need.

Today, the bus was unloaded and boxes were packed up full of school supplies for each D51 school.

”What this does is make sure all of our students have what they need to start school and they don’t feel like they don’t have what the other kids have,” said Superintendent of D51 Schools Dr. Diana Sirko. “So it’s just a great example of the generosity of our community.”

Tomorrow, school officials pick up the boxes and bring them to the schools. Then the schools distribute the supplies to the parents and students who need it.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Some motorists' cars sustained damage during the mudslide.
Man recounts experience being trapped in tunnel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
A bear was located on Orchard Mesa.
Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon trapped motorists

Latest News

Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Gov. Polis gives update to Colorado’s response to COVID-19
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Mesa County Sheriff Dept. sign
Victims Advocate Program is looking for volunteers