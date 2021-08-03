Advertisement

Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue at Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual...
Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual qualifying at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Riders say that a life-sized sumo wrestler positioned next to an obstacle on the Olympic equestrian course may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final.

A few pairings pulled up short of the barrier, accumulating enough penalty points to prevent entry into Wednesday’s finals.

The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena.

Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders, meaning that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler’s mawashi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Some motorists' cars sustained damage during the mudslide.
Man recounts experience being trapped in tunnel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2003 file photo, from left, Jack and Jo Ann Hinckley, parents of John...
Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95
Ohio 11th moves one step closer to representation
Ohio 11th moves one step closer to representation
July earthquakes top 1,000 in July at Yellowstone
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers