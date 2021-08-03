Advertisement

Hilltop Health Access to host walk-in enrollment event

Hilltop Health Access
Hilltop Health Access(Hilltop Health Access)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hilltop’s Health Access is holding a Walk-in Enrollment Event on Wednesday, Aug. 11. This event is the last chance for individuals to enroll for free or discounted health insurance in 2021 prior to the Aug. 15 deadline.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs till 4 p.m. at the Hilltop Family Resource Center located at 1129 Colorado Ave. No appointment is needed to attend this event, just walk in!

Hilltop Health Access wants to remind individuals that they may be eligible for additional savings even if they’ve already enrolled this year and to stop by or contact them for more information.

“Hilltop’s Health Access gives members of the public assistance in navigating the online process, a chance to compare coverage options side-by-side, learn if they qualify for a discount based on their income, and then enroll – sometimes all in one day!” says Hilltop Health Access in a statement.

For more information about Hilltop Health Access, please call (970) 244-0850 or visit hilltopshealthaccess.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Some motorists' cars sustained damage during the mudslide.
Man recounts experience being trapped in tunnel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Latest News

Hicks Fire Saguache County
Hicks Fire controlled in Saguache County
City of Grand Junction Planning Commission seeking volunteers
Grand Junction Planning Commission seeking volunteers
Glenwood Springs RiverFEST Cleanup
Glenwood Springs RiverFEST 2021
Councilors met Monday evening to discuss affordable housing in the City of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction City Council holds affordable housing workshop