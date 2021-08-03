Advertisement

Grand Junction Planning Commission seeking volunteers

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is seeking volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is charged with making recommendations to the City Council on land use related items including Comprehensive Plan, Future Land Use Map, Circulation Plan, Zoning and Development Code changes and lane use fees.

Volunteers who wish to serve on the Planning Commission must be residents of the City of Grand Junction.

The application deadline is Tuesday, Aug 31. To learn more about the Planning Commission, attend the next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 250 N. 5th St.

If interested in applying, please visit gjcity.com.

