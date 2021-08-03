Advertisement

Executive Director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership resigns

Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Robin Brown from the Grand Junction Economic Partnership has resigned from her position as executive director. Her last day with GJEP will be Friday, Aug 27.

Brown joined GJEP in Dec. 2017. She has furthered several key economic development projects for the surrounding community, including federal Opportunity Zones, the Riverfront at Las Colonias Business Park, and the relocation of the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Grand Junction.

Under Brown’s leadership, GJEP saw a significant increase in business prospects, expansions, and relocations, which resulted in over 100 news jobs and a total economic impact of nearly $50 million for the Grand Valley.

She previously worked as the Event Management Director for the Grand Junction Business Improvement District and led a $9 million fundraising campaign for The Historic Avalon Theatre in downtown Grand Junction. Brown has also served on various boards that benefit the Grand Valley, including the Western Colorado Community Foundation and the Grand Junction Regional Airport Alliance.

“I want to thank Robin for her vision, her drive and her commitment to GJEP’s mission over the last several years,” said GJEP Board Chairman Mike Sneddon. “During her tenure, Robin navigated one of the most difficult times not only for our community but across the country and the world – and Mesa County has served as an exemplar of economic resiliency and ingenuity throughout the pandemic.”

Sneddon continued, “GJEP has numerous exciting prospects and projects in the pipeline, for which Robin has laid a strong foundation. We are confident in our ability to find a strong successor and to continue the great work Robin started. And we look forward to continuing to work with Robin in her new capacity.”

Brown will now serve as the Foundation CEO/VP of Development for Colorado Mesa University.

