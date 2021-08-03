Advertisement

Colorado Companies to Watch announces six finalists from Grand Valley

(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Some Grand Junction companies are being recognized for more than just the bottom line. Colorado Companies to Watch which is a business award program, and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership have announced that six companies from Grand Junction have been selected among the 2021 finalists.

Colorado Companies to Watch honors second-stage companies in Colorado. Winning companies are recognized for their past and potential growth, economic impact, community involvement, and corporate culture.

This year the Grand valley has the largest batch of finalist to date. This is exciting for the Grand Valley because as second stage companies that means they passed the start up phase and are now becoming significant contributors to our community. It’s a true testament to the growth and variety coming to the area. The nominations range from tech companies to craftsman trailers.

Companies like these are growth-oriented companies that are adding new jobs, and enhancing the workforce. Since 2009, Colorado Companies To Watch has lead more than 650 companies through the program. Collectively, they are making a powerful impact by providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue.

The finalists are then further whittled down to fifty winners that will be celebrated in the fall with a gala in Denver.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Some motorists' cars sustained damage during the mudslide.
Man recounts experience being trapped in tunnel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Latest News

Bustang adds new days to Grand Junction routes
Bustang service returns to Glenwood Springs
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown
Executive Director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership resigns
Hilltop Health Access
Hilltop Health Access to host walk-in enrollment event
Hicks Fire Saguache County
Hicks Fire controlled in Saguache County