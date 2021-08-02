Advertisement

Victims Advocate Program is looking for volunteers

Mesa County Sheriff Dept. sign
Mesa County Sheriff Dept. sign
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In Mesa county pioneering efforts have been used on behalf of victims of crime for 25 years in an effort to help community members suffering through trauma. And now The Sheriffs Office is currently in need of volunteers who have a valid drivers license and have a desire to help victims in need.

The victim advocates generally go on scene and work alongside deputies for any crime against a person or even unattended deaths. While the deputies work to solve a crime, the advocates can provide focused attention to the victim for when they need some sort of assistance or guidance, and do not have anyone to call.

There’s no set background you need in order to volunteer. Human services training will be provided and the Sheriffs Office only asks that you commit to one full year of volunteering. The next training is scheduled to run from Tuesday, September 7th through Thursday, October 21st. Once training is complete, a new participant will shadow a veteran volunteer until they are comfortable responding on their own.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Victim Advocate Program, you can fill out the application from the link below or contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Victim Advocate Coordinator.

https://sheriff.mesacounty.us/globalassets/volunteer-programs/volunteer-application-2015.pdf

