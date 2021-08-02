Advertisement

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local pawn shop owner has been arrest on multiple felonies mostly involving theft and prostitution.

James “Jimmy” Vaughn Wilcox III, of Grand Junction, was taken into custody Friday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest. This arrest is the result of a months-long investigation by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Major Offender Task Force, Crime Reduction Unit, and Investigations unit. A search warrant executed at his shop on Pitkin Avenue, resulted in the location of hundreds of confirmed stolen items valued at more than $75,000.

This case still remains under investigation and all of the stolen items have been returned to its owners.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
Some motorists' cars sustained damage during the mudslide.
Man recounts experience being trapped in tunnel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
A bear was located on Orchard Mesa.
Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon trapped motorists
The state is recommending that local public health agencies and school districts consider...
State updates school guidance ahead of the school year

Latest News

Mesa County Sheriff Dept. sign
Victims Advocate Program is looking for volunteers
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected