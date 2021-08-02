Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A local pawn shop owner has been arrest on multiple felonies mostly involving theft and prostitution.

James “Jimmy” Vaughn Wilcox III, of Grand Junction, was taken into custody Friday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest. This arrest is the result of a months-long investigation by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Major Offender Task Force, Crime Reduction Unit, and Investigations unit. A search warrant executed at his shop on Pitkin Avenue, resulted in the location of hundreds of confirmed stolen items valued at more than $75,000.

This case still remains under investigation and all of the stolen items have been returned to its owners.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.