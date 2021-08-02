Advertisement

Multiple people killed in South Carolina shooting

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles south of Greenwood.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that multiple people were killed.

He didn’t say how many or give a motive or the shooting.

Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffrey David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

