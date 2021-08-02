GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, August 1, is the 145th anniversary of our state. Which we call Colorado day. Colorado is called the “Centennial State” because it became a state in 1876, 100 years after the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

Tomorrow, Monday August 2nd, all 42 Colorado state parks are waiving their entrance fees for the day. So that state residents can enjoy some of what makes Colorado so special by getting outside to celebrate the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities this state provides while spending time with friends and family. This has been a state tradition on the first Monday of August.

“With free admission on August 2, make sure to still adhere to the rules of Leave No Trace and any restrictions in the area,” said Travis Duncan, Statewide Public Information Officer for CPW.

The state park options in Mesa County include Highline, Vega, and James M. Robb Colorado River State park.

However, all active military and veterans get free state park admission throughout the month of August for military appreciation month.

“You can swing by any of our Colorado Parks & Wildlife offices and pickup a pass and it gives you admission into all of our state parks for the entire month of August for free,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez. “It’s our way of appreciating our veterans for what they did and for their service.”

If you want a list of all Colorado State Parks, you can head to the CPW website.

