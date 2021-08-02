Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Around 10 this morning, a bear was found in a tree behind Dos Rios Elementary on Orchard Mesa.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were contacted and tranquilized the bear to remove it from the premises.

We’re told this was the first known time the bear had come close to civilization so CPW plans on releasing it back into the wild away from populated areas.

The bear weighed about 300 pounds.

