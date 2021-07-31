Advertisement

Sports Highlights - Friday, July 30

By (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A team of riders from Imondi Wake Zone is heading to the Wake Park National Championships in Florida. They will be the first ever cable wakeboarding team to represent Colorado at Nationals. We will keep you updated on Team IWZ’s progress as they begin competition on Sunday.

Notable scores from the Pioneer Baseball League:

Rockies 17, Missoula 7

