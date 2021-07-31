GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Roice-Hurst Humane Society will be hosting an event that is all about cats. The event is called Caturday and will offer a variety of events for everyone to enjoy.

Some of the activities include a cat costume contest, cat-themed booths and a purebred cat show presented by The International Cat Association (TICA).

An adoption event will be held at the same time.

“Caturday is trying to dispel the idea that cats are just kind of jerks and instead show how they are knowledgeable,” said Anna Stout, CEO of Roice-Hurst Humane Society. “People have a lot of confusion about cats, and it comes from people projecting their expectations about dogs onto cats. When you fully understand, you can appreciate them for the animals that they are.” Said Stout.

The event is free for everyone. It will be held Saturday, July 31, from 11 am - 2 pm in the Cabela’s Corridor at the Mesa Mall.

