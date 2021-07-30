Western Colorado Pediatric Associates expands their hours for well child check-ups before school starts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Western Colorado Pediatric Associates has expanded their hours to accommodate busy working parents and be sure that kids get their well child check-ups before school starts back up August 9th.

These extended hours at the Grand Junction location are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until 7 p.m. as well as Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The additional openings are for not only annual child checkups, but also for sports physicals and recommended vaccines before school starts back up this fall.

Many kids in the Grand Valley missed their annual checkups during the past year due to the pandemic. Because of these missed appointments, providers are not catching preventable conditions as early as they should, which is the reason behind these expanded hours.

Pediatrician Dr. Michael Whistler shares, “We recently saw a report from the Urban Institute that found almost 30 percent of youth ages 19 and younger did not get their annual health checkups last year because of COVID concerns. That means in Mesa County alone, an estimated 11,000 kids did not see their pediatricians last year. It also means health problems aren’t being caught early or in preventable stages. We want to encourage our families to get back in to see us. Summertime is the perfect time to do just that.”

Well child checks are important for children at every age. Not only do they document growth and development, provide updated annual vaccinations, and conduct illness screenings, these visits are also an opportunity for parents to discuss any concerns or questions they may have with their child’s provider, including mental health concerns.

WCPA has also committed to donating $5 to the Kids Aid Backpack Program for every well child check-up they complete before school starts.

”A lot of people last year missed their well child checks, I think it was 30% down from what we normally see for doing their annual physicals,” said Pediatrician Dr. Cecilia Weaver. “So we’re trying to get people excited about staying up to date on their annual wellness checks and getting everything done before school so we came up with the promotion of doing a donation for every physical that we get done before school starts, we’re donating $5 to the Kids Aid Backpack Program.”

The program provides food to kids who may not have access to meals over the weekend. For every five dollars they receive, they fill a backpack up with food for one child for an entire weekend. This program ensures that kids show up to school Monday morning with full bellies, ready to learn.

To learn more about Western Colorado Pediatrics Associates and for a complete list of office hours and providers, visit their website at www.westerncoloradopediatricsassociates.com. To schedule an appointment, call Western Colorado Pediatric Associates at 970.243.5437.

